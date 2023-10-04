Dune: Part Two officially gets its rating

Paul and Lady Jessica began a new journey at the end of Dune: Part One

Fans might have to wait until next year to see the next installment in the Dune franchise, but Part Two has dropped a detail in the form of its official rating.

Though Warner Bros. has confirmed the film’s postponed release date to be March 15, 2024, hype for the sequel to the smash-hit 2021 film Dune is already sky-high.

Once again directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film’s current synopsis reads “Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

With new faces such as Austin Butler and Florence Pugh joining the cast this time around, the rating for Dune: Part Two has now been unveiled.

The rating is in for Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two has officially been rated PG-13 “for sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language,” according to FilmRatings.com.

Although the rating can tell fans a little more about the film, it doesn’t reveal much. Details for the epic sequel have mostly been kept under wraps, with specifics surrounding the plot particularly still in the dark.

Even before Dune: Part Two was confirmed, Villeneuve had big plans for its arrival. During a 2021 interview with Total Film, he stated “We have been hearing in the past few decades that it’s not possible to adapt this book, and that it’s an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it’s still the same!

“The first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100% behind the project,” he continued. “They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie.

“They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic. I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight-years-old again,” he added. “That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’

“I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14-years-old? Thank you.”

Plans for a third Dune film have yet to be revealed, although Villeneuve has expressed his interest in creating a trilogy.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.