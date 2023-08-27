Dune director ‘dreams’ of creating a full trilogy 

As Dune fans eagerly await the second part of the blockbuster film, its director has revealed that he dreams to make it into a trilogy.

The world was truly taken by storm in 2021 when the film Dune hit theaters as it took fans on an epic sci-fi adventure.

Based on the books from Frank Herbert, Dune is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides as his family, the noble House Atreides, is placed in the center of a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis which houses ‘spice,’ a valuable psychotropic substance that imparts heightened vitality and awareness.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first film was such a massive success that a second part was green lit and is expected to hit theaters in 2024. And now, the film’s director has now revealed his intention to create a Dune trilogy.

Dune director sets his sight on a three-part Dune franchise

During an interview with Empire as part of their world-exclusive Dune: Part Two cover story, director Denis Villeneuve confirmed his intention to turn Dune into a trilogy franchise.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” Villeneuve said. As Villeneuve used the original novel for the first two films, it’s safe to bet that he would use Herbet’s sequel novel, Dune Messiah, as inspiration for Part Three.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The director explained his vision for the third film stating: “Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Though Part Three has not been officially greenlit as its future hinders on Part Two’s box office success, Villeneuve teased that he’s already working on the project.

Article continues after ad

“I will say, there are words on paper,” he said and the director also confirmed that Part Three will end his time on Arrakis as he believes the rest of the book from the series become too “esoteric.”

Article continues after ad

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.