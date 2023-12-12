Dune 2 confirms release date in breathtaking new trailer

The future of Paul Atreides is near as a new trailer for Dune 2 has officially announced a release date in 2024.

Marked as one of the best movies of 2021, Dune 2 is set to continue the story first created in the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Paul’s story continues from the first installment as he begins to fulfill his prophecy and lead the Freeman of Arrakis in a war for freedom against the House Harkonnen.

The new installment will introduce various new characters and storylines that fans are eager to see come to life on the big screen. Dune 2 was originally scheduled to be released in 2023. But due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes its premiere date was pushed back.

Now, the release date for Dune 2 has finally revealed, as well as the breathtaking new trailer.

A new official trailer for Dune 2 reveals the epic sequel will be released on March 1, 2024.

The new trailer is everything we could have hoped for and more. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to their coveted roles but this time after the events of the first movie. Embracing the Freeman, Paul is on the journey to understand the prophecy and take down the House of Harkonnen.

Proving to be the last Duke of Atriedes and gifted, Paul has his enemies looking over their shoulders. Unlike the first movie, Dune 2 will dive heavily into Paul’s use of the spice, his powers, and his relationship with Chani.

All the while, Dune 2 introduces new enemies as Paul tries to change the future only he can predict. Rebecca Ferguson returns as Lady Jessica, Paul’s Bene Gesserit mother. But this time, she too is under the influence of the spice. You may be aware of what this means from the books as she’s also pregnant. Josh Brolin returns as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and many more.

Adding to the sequel is Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV. The Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe and head of House Corrino and his daughter Princess Irulan played by Florence Pugh. Austin Butler joins Dune 2 as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Baron Harkonnen’s youngest nephew and planned successor of House Harkonnen.

As Dune 2’s release date is set for 2024, it will also be Villeneuve’s longest movie, with a reported runtime of 166 minutes. But seeing as Dune enthralled audiences until the end, Dune 2’s runtime won’t be a problem.

