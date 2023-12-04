Florence Pugh hit in the face by debris at Dune 2 event

Throwing things at celebrities seems to be a common event nowadays, with Florence Pugh being the latest victim.

Seems like no celebrity is safe nowadays, as members of the public throwing things at them onstage seems to be happening more and more often.

This includes singers, influencers, and now actors, as Florence Pugh recently got hit in the face while promoting the upcoming movie Dune 2.

While there are people willing to pull this stunt, the response to this occurrence also shows that there are people willing to defend her.

Fans race online to defend Florence Pugh from debris

Florence Pugh was attending a panel at Comic-Con in Brazil on Sunday to promote Dune: Part Two, alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamat, Austin Butler, and Zendaya.

As can be seen in the video below, the group was posing for a photo when something was thrown, hitting Pugh square in the face. It is currently unclear what was thrown, but it seems to have hit the actor in the eye, and she appears to say “Oh wow,” before reaching for the object on the ground.

This is tragic when considering that she had just been discussing her work positively moments prior at the panel: “I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them,” she stated. “Coming in here – the power in this room – is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one.”

Pugh is not the only victim of this stunt as of late. In June, singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a flying phone, leading to her requiring stitches, which thankfully was not the case for Pugh. Fellow Don’t Worry Darling lead Harry Styles was also hit in the eye when a fan tossed a bag of Skittles at the stage.

This trend, especially this most recent occurrence, led to an uproar by fans of Pugh, some of whom even threatened to come to her defence against the perpetrator.

As one user stated, “It hit her directly in the eye.. this could’ve been so much worse.. if this keeps going it’ll get to the point where people won’t want to do live events anymore for their own safety.”

Check out more responses below:

