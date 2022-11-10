Dragon Age: Absolution — Release date, trailer, story & more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Dragon Age: Absolution is a new animated show from BioWare and Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming show so far.

BioWare’s hit RPG franchise Dragon Age is planned to make a major comeback and fans of the series are thrilled.

The series has been dormant since 2014’s Dragon Age Inquisition, but now, a new game with Dreadwolf has been revealed along with an animated show, Absolution, as BioWare look to are looking to bring the action RPG back into the spotlight.

Here is everything we know about Dragon Age: Absolution so far.

Dragon Age: Absolution will be released on Netflix on December 9. The show is written by Mairghread Scott, writer of the show Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Is there a trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution?

The first trailer for the show dropped on November 10. The trailer revealed the anime-like art style as well as key details for the characters and plot of the show.

Netflix describes the show as “adult animation” and will tell a mature story based on the Dragon Age universe.

This show is not the first time BioWare has produced a spin-off shop based on its properties. In the past, the company has published Mass Effect: Paragon Lost, Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker, and a few others that have brought the games to the big screen.

What do we know about the story for Absolution?

Absolution follows a rag-tag squad of thieves, mages, and fighters as they team up to steal an artifact from a mage that’s shrouded in mystery.

It’s unclear how much of Absolution ties in with Dreadwolf. However, what has become public are the voice actors for the show, which include some big names like Kimberly Brooks, Matt Mercer, and Ashly Burch.

Burch voices Qwydion, a “bubbly” qunari mage, Mercer voices Fairbanks, a “veteran freedom fighter,” and Brooks voices Miriam, the main character who is a pragmatic elven mercenary.