Don Lee’s Badland Hunters promises a post-apocalypse action extravaganza

South Korean A-list and MCU actor Don Lee will star in his first Netflix movie Badland Hunters promising to be a thrill ride of action in an apocalyptic world after a major earthquake.

Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, has been a Korean staple for years. He has starred in hit movies like Train to Busan, The Outlaws and The Ganger, The Cop, and The Devil. He has proven to be a formidable action star thanks to his muscular physique countered with his charming and kind real-life persona.

Article continues after ad

The actor made waves as the first Korean actor to break into the MCU as Gilgamesh in The Eternals. Netflix announced that Don Lee will star in his first major blockbuster Netflix movie titled Badland Hunters.

Article continues after ad

Badland Hunters will be a movie to look out for with the director of Narco Saints, and the writers of D.P. and Bargain as the creative minds behind the camera. Don Lee will be joined by an impressive cast of Korean actors.

Article continues after ad

Badland Hunters will have Don Lee lead as a hunter

The now-greenlighted movie by Netflix takes place after an earthquake changes Seoul into a wasteland. In a post-apocalyptic world where human loyalty and survival are tested.

Netflix released the official synopsis reading, “The story unfolds after a major earthquake transforms Seoul into an apocalyptic wasteland. Don Lee assumes the role of Nam-san, a relentless wasteland hunter. Joining him are Lee Hee Jun as Yang Gi-su, the doctor who survived the catastrophe, and Lee Jun-young portraying Nam-san’s trusted partner, Choi ji-wan. The narrative delves deep into a world where mere survival becomes a luxury, allegiances are volatile, and human will is tested against nature’s harshest conditions.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Actor Lee is known for his roles in the popular crime thrillers Mouse, Chimera, and the 2016 romance The Legend of the Blue Sea. Meanwhile, Lee Jun-young currently stars in Viki’s romance K-drama Moon in the Day. He has also starred in Imitation, Let Me Be Your Knight, D.P., and his surprise cameo in Mask Girl. Roh Jeong-eui is known for her roles in 18 Again, Our Beloved Summer, and Dear.M.

Badland Hunters has generated a buzz among fans for a good reason. It’s planned as the sequel installment to Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young’s disaster-thriller movie Concrete Utopia. Based on a webtoon, the movie focuses on a married couple and the people they meet after a disastrous earthquake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Concrete Utopia was selected as a South Korean entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. Badland Hunters is set to release on Netflix on January 26, 2024, and is described as redefining Korean blockbusters.

You can read more Netflix news in our hub here, and K-drama content in our hub here.