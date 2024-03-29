Kill Boksoon confirms K-drama spinoff movie with lead actors

Kill Boksoon, the 2023 Korean action movie on Netflix, is getting a spinoff — and it’s just confirmed its lead stars.

Alongside its many successful K-dramas, Netflix landed another hit with Kill Boksoon. Critics raved about its action-packed fight sequence and gripping storyline. The movie is centered on a single mother and secret mercenary working for a covert organization.

The crux of the storyline comes when her contract is about to expire, and she engages in a kill-or-be-killed scenario that changes everything. Netflix recently reported that a spinoff movie is now in the works based on Kill Boksoon.

According to Soompi, Squid Game Season 2 co-stars Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young have been reported to lead the spinoff. Both of the actors’ agencies informed they are still reviewing the project before making an official announcement.

The Kill Boksoon spinoff is currently under the working title Mantis. “‘Mantis’ is one of several projects we are reviewing in the process of finding a good project. Nothing has been decided yet,” reported Netflix.

Mantis may sound familiar to fans of the original movie as it has a strong tie to its storyline. Throughout the movie, there are multiple conversations between Cha Min-kyu (Sol Kyung-gu) and Cha Min-hee (Esom) about a codename agent/killer named Mantis.

Details on the movie storyline are unclear. With it being a spinoff, Mantis may take place before the events of Kill Boksoon with a younger version of the killer or take place after. Kill Boksoon also ended with a mid-credit scene that teased a sequel. Both Bok-soon and her daughter were teased to take up a new line of work.

It’s been reported that actor Im will play the role of the killer, with Park’s role currently unknown. Kill Boksoon spinoff is said to begin filming in August.

It's been reported that actor Im will play the role of the killer, with Park's role currently unknown. Kill Boksoon spinoff is said to begin filming in August.