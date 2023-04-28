Peter Pan & Wendy, the newest Disney live-action sequel, is out now, but does it have a post-credits scene?

Peter Pan & Wendy is the newest live-action film set to drop on the streaming service Disney+, though it’s a slight deviation, rather than a shot-for-shot adaptation of the original animated Peter Pan film.

The official plot of Peter Pan & Wendy is as follows: “Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where she encounters an evil pirate captain.”

Now, since Disney is known for its many post-credits scenes with all its Marvel projects, this begs the question: Does Peter Pan & Wendy have a post-credits scene? Well read on, and we’ll answer that.

Is there a post-credits scene in Peter Pan & Wendy?

No, there is not. So don’t worry about waiting through all of the long minutes of credits, as there’s nothing waiting for you on the other side.

The only thing of note that happens during the end credits is the animated visuals we get during said credits. As the characters and cast’s names appear, we get simple animations following them, such as Peter’s green hat, or his runaway shadow, or Captain Hook’s, well, hook.

These animations are likely call-backs to the original Disney 1953 film that this new film is partially based on. We also get some fun whimsical music, but ultimately these factors aren’t that important to sit through if you have to dash off somewhere.

Peter Pan & Wendy is now available to stream on Disney+. Read more about the film below:

