When and where can I watch Peter Pan & Wendy?

Disney’s newest live-action movie, Peter Pan & Wendy, is dropping very soon – so here’s how and when you can watch it.

Peter Pan & Wendy is the newest live-action film set to drop on the streaming service Disney+, though it seems to be a slight deviation, rather than a direct adaptation of the original animated Peter Pan film – if you’re wanting that, look no further than the 2003 version.

This film is set to be a magically good time, featuring a more active Wendy, a new band of Lost Boys, and a fresh take on Captain Hook by Jude Law.

Article continues after ad

This movie won’t be dropping in cinemas, however, so you might be wondering when and where you can get access to the film. Well, wonder no longer, as we’ll be guiding you to the second star on the right, and straight on till morning. Meaning, we have all the answers you need below.

Where is Peter Pan & Wendy streaming?

Peter Pan & Wendy will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, April 28.

If you don’t already have a Disney+ subscription, just note it costs $7.99/month, but you will be able to watch this upcoming movie along with all the rest of the media that Disney has produced over the past century.

Article continues after ad

The official plot of Peter Pan & Wendy is as follows: “Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where she encounters an evil pirate captain.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This movie is the latest in a line up of live-action adaptations of established Disney animated features. If you’re wanting to get a taste of how certain plot points and characters have been adapted, check out the trailer below:

Article continues after ad

What time can I watch Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+?

While not officially confirmed, Peter Pan & Wendy will likely drop at the same time as most Disney+ releases. If so, the time schedule will be as follows:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Thankfully, while time zones may mean you’ll have to get up early to watch it first thing, the movie will be dropping on the same day for every time zone listed above.

For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news. And for more Disney specific content, click here.