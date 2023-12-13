Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa reveals why he “got in trouble”

New Doctor Who headliner Ncuti Gatwa recalls the behavior that landed him in hot water with showrunner Russell T Davies.

Gatwa took over as Doctor Who’s leading man at the end of the final 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.”

The Sex Education star portrays the Fifteenth Doctor, and he’ll headline his first solo outing in upcoming Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

Gatwa has wrapped filming on his first batch of regular episodes as well. Referred to as both Doctor Who Series 14 and Doctor Who Season 1, these eight instalments will drop in 2024.

Ncuti Gatwa reveals why he “got in trouble” filming Doctor Who

Gatwa and Davies are also hard at work on at least three more Doctor Who seasons – and the former now knows what the latter won’t allow during filming. In an interview with Radio Times (via Digital Spy), Gatwa admitted Davies pulled him up for swearing on the set.

“The only time I’ve ever gotten in trouble for anything was when I swore while wearing a Doctor Who costume,” he said. “I got called into [Davies’] office. Woo! And he let me know that that’s not acceptable.

“[Davies said] ‘Do what you want when you’re out of costume, but when you’re in costume, do not let us catch you swearing.’ I was like, ‘Fair enough.’ And I guess that was a lesson.”

“For the last four years I’ve been co-leading an X-rated show,” Gatwa added. “And so I’m on a constant journey of learning what it is to be a PG role model and the lead of a family show.”

The BBC unveils key Doctor Who Christmas special plot details

Fans will get to enjoy Gatwa’s next profanity-free performance when the Doctor Who Christmas special premieres on December 25. The BBC recently circulated an official synopsis for “The Church on Ruby Road,” confirming several key plot details.

It reads, in part: “[The Church on Ruby Road] sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.”

The BBC’s synopsis further reveals that Ruby Sunday was “abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby.” It also establishes that when Ruby meets the Doctor, she’s living with her adoptive mother and grandmother.

For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto's full coverage here.