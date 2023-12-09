The final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” has finally arrived – and its blockbuster finale ushers in some big changes for the franchise’s canon. Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened, and what it means for the future. Warning: Major spoilers for “The Giggle” to follow…

As “The Giggle” enters its final stretch, things look pretty bleak for the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant). He’s hopelessly outmatched by the nigh-omnipotent Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) and defeat seems imminent.

In a last-ditch effort to save the day, the Doctor invites the Toymaker to leave Earth alone and travel across the universe with him, instead. The villain briefly seems to consider the Doctor’s offer, however, he ultimately turns the Time Lord down.

The Toymaker then aims his laser cannon at the Doctor’s companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), and his other allies, before the Doctor steps in front of them – and is gunned down in the process.

Doctor Who: The Giggle ending explained

This fatal injury causes the Doctor to start regenerating into his next incarnation, just like all his predecessors. And it’s here that “The Giggle” makes a serious break with established Doctor Who lore.

The Doctor’s regeneration abruptly stops, and he asks Donna and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) to pull his arms. This tugging results in the Doctor splitting into two separate beings: his current self and the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa).

The Fifteenth Doctor identifies this phenomenon as “bi-generation” – something the Time Lords (and fans) always considered impossible. Explanations out of the way, the two Doctors quickly defeat the Toymaker in a game of catch, erasing him from existence.

From here, the Fifteenth Doctor makes use of the Toymaker’s lingering reality-warping energies to create a new TARDIS for the Fourteenth Doctor. He embarks on his own adventures, leaving the Fourteenth Doctor to live out a less hectic life alongside Donna and her family.

How does The Giggle set up Doctor Who Series 14?

There are still a few loose ends, though. Notably, “The Giggle” includes a scene in which the Toymaker teases the arrival of the mysterious “One Who Waits.” When pressed on the subject, the baddie says “That’s someone else’s game” – a clear hint that this plot thread will continue in Doctor Who Series 14.

The third Doctor Who anniversary special’s other big signposting moment – for Series 14 or later is anyone’s guess – comes immediately after the Toymaker’s defeat. When the villain is vanquished, he leaves behind his gold tooth, which doubles as the Master’s current prison.

While the two Doctors don’t spot the tooth, it doesn’t go unnoticed. An unidentified woman’s hand stealthily snatches up the tooth as the sinister laugh of the Master’s past incarnations rings out. As such, it’s a reasonable assumption that showrunner Russell T Davies has plans for one of the Doctor’s most iconic enemies going forward.

Doctor Who: The Giggle is streaming on BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else) now. For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

