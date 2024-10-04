What is Doctor Odyssey about? Cast, plot & reviews of ABC’s new show

With audiences setting sail on Doctor Odyssey, ABC’s new Ryan Murphy series, here’s a rundown of its cast, plot, and whether or not it’s worth watching before you hop aboard.

Murphy has been busy. After the success of Dahmer, he just released Monsters, chronicling the controversial story of Lyle and Erik Menendez and their trial for murdering their parents.

That’s not all: he also made Grotesquerie, a gory new FX horror series (that weirdly stars Travis Kelce) following a detective and a nun as they investigate a “series of heinous crimes.”

In other words, it’s all been a bit grim of late. Don’t worry, because Doctor Odyssey is a palette cleanser; a dose of sunshine and campy melodrama somewhere between 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy (literally, but we’ll get to that).

Doctor Odyssey plot

Doctor Odyssey follows Max Bankman, the doctor aboard a luxury cruise ship. Partying, bonkers medical emergencies, romance – it’s just another day at work.

According to the official synopsis, Max and his team will spend the series “navigating unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.”

However, there’s one jaw-dropping detail you may not be aware of: Max was patient zero during the pandemic (there’s even a theory that the whole thing takes place inside his head while he’s in a coma).

Jon Robin Baitz, a writer and executive producer on the show, said: “Doctor Odyssey is both old-fashioned and very modern in that it has all the elements of a traditional, big network show with gloss and a great deal of style, while also not being afraid to talk about the world now – our emotional states, the tensions between men and women, pandemics, hedonism, you name it.

“And yet, it’s really funny – it’s smart, fun, and a pleasure to sink into the comfiest chair you have and watch.”

Doctor Odyssey cast

Joshua Jackson plays Max Bankman, with Doctor Odyssey’s supporting cast including Don Johnson as Captain Massey, and Avery Morgan and Tristan Silva as two of the ship’s nurses.

ABC

“What a joy to see someone you’ve missed onscreen for a while showing up. What a surprise to see new faces being jaw-droppingly good – and knowing you’ll see more of them,” Baitz said.

The series also has “dozens” of guest stars, including Shania Twain, John Stamos, Laura Harrier, and Cheyenne Jackson. “This is one of the best things about Doctor Odyssey—there’s a panoply of glamorous and exciting folk coming along for the cruise,” Baitz added.

Jackson is best known for playing Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek, as well as Peter Bishop in Fringe and his roles in The Affair, Dr Death, and the Fatal Attraction reboot.

“I hope the audience enjoys the show as much as we do. And if they do, then I hope that we get to do it for a long time,” he told The Wrap.

“Everybody’s been in the spot that Max is at, and that’s what launches the show. That’s the mission here: Let’s all collectively exhale, turn the page, and commit to life.”

How many episodes are there?

Doctor Odyssey is expected to run for 13 episodes, with its finale due to air on December 19, 2024.

When is Doctor Odyssey on?

Doctor Odyssey airs on ABC on Thursdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT. This is right between 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy – that’s three hours of straight entertainment every week.

ABC

You can check out the first season’s release schedule below:

Episode 1: ‘Pilot’ – September 26, 2024

Episode 2: ‘Single’s Week’ – October 3, 2024

Episode 3: ‘Plastic Surgery Week’ – October 10, 2024

Episode 4: ‘Wellness Week’ – October 17, 2024

Episode 5: TBC – October 24, 2024

Episode 6: TBC – October 31, 2024

Episode 7: TBC – November 7, 2024

Episode 8: TBC – November 14, 2024

Episode 9: TBC – November 21, 2024

Episode 10: TBC – November 28, 2024

Episode 11: TBC – December 5, 2025

Episode 12: TBC – December 12, 2024

Episode 13: TBC – December 19, 2024

Is Doctor Odyssey good?

Doctor Odyssey doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet. Its viewership saw it become ABC’s biggest drama premiere in four years, but the reviews are more mixed.

Decider ultimately landed positively on the series, writing: “There’s guest stars, crazy medical cases, and people not being able to resist the sexual energy between them. That’s a formula that’s stood the test of time, so how could we say that this time around, it’s bad?”

Collider noted that while the pilot is “overstuffed”, it “promises to be one hell of a ride – even if Captain Massey swears the cruise ship is the furthest from hell you can get.”

The Pop Break was less enthusiastic, but added that “it might be worth giving this show a few more episodes to find its sea legs before completely abandoning ship.”

How to watch Doctor Odyssey

You can watch Doctor Odyssey live on ABC or stream it on Hulu, where episodes will drop after their premiere.

You can also find other TV shows streaming this month, and if you want to get in the spooky mood, we've rounded up every horror movie coming to streaming in October 2024.