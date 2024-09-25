Netflix doesn’t get true crime and the Monster Season 3 announcement proves it

In the wake of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’s polarizing debut, one has to wonder: Why does Netflix keep writing checks that true crime fans can’t cash?

The latest Ryan Murphy crime series has been under attack, and for fair reason. The real-life Erik Menendez has come forward to renounce the “bad intent” behind the show, and fans have slammed the unnecessary incestuous undertones.

Murphy and Netflix both have something in common. They produce entertaining and highly popular television that almost always becomes the water cooler discussion of the week. However, the trend that has evolved from this partnership is troubling, and the news that Monster Season 3 will revolve around the despicable Ed Gein just proves that they’re continually heading in the wrong direction.

Article continues after ad

Because, by keeping their eyes on the prize of blood and guts, Netflix (and subsequently, Ryan Murphy) keep missing the point of what makes true crime so watchable.

Article continues after ad

Netflix brought true crime back to life

Ironically, Netflix has been at the forefront of the true crime new wave. Before, obsessives had to stick to cheap Lifetime movies and endless hours of Court TV. But when the streaming service realized that the world of murder was a goldmine, it launched a new era of the genre – one that was constant and expensive.

Article continues after ad

As such, we’ve been treated to some of the best dark television in decades, arguably kicking off with Making a Murderer in 2015. Another incredible series to have arrived during this boom comes from Murphy himself, with his 2016 series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

FX

The first season of American Crime story did exactly what all good true crime should do. It explored one of the most well-documented murder trials in history through a multitude of perspectives via a cast of in-depth and flawed characters. The tiniest details of the years-long case were given attention, and its clever narrative inconsistencies with Simpson’s guilt breathed new life into an infamous tale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sadly, Murphy, despite his attempts through various anthology shows, has failed to replicate the artistic success of The People v. O.J. Simpson. (It still remains the highest-rated installment in his American Crime Story series by a mile.) In fact, it seems as though his main takeaway from O.J. was that impressive casting is nine-tenths of the game, since this seems to be his only frequent triumph.

One obvious true crime golden egg that Netflix had in its pocket was David Fincher’s Mindhunter. Much has been said about the catastrophic cancellation of the show – which is based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s account of the Behavioral Science Unit – but it remains true that Netflix truly fumbled the bag.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

No true crime show has ever felt more prestige or airtight as Mindhunter, because few shows understand what made it work so well. Mindhunter, aside from having excellent source material, tapped into the fundamental want of any true crime fan. It gave a dramatic, heightened telling of a true story (covering several famous cases at any one time), and dipped into the desire to spotlight notable serial killers.

Article continues after ad

As such, what we got was a fascinating exploration of the founding of criminal science as we know it, while also getting the chance to rub our hands together and ooh-and-ahh over the pitch perfect casting of Ed Kemper, Charles Manson, and the like. It’s a fine and difficult balance, but it does exist.

Article continues after ad

Monsters almost gets there with one small detail

The most frustrating thing about The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is that it skims the potential it sets up for itself in the Dominick Dunne storyline. Dunne, who also appeared in the background of The People v. O.J Simpson, was a noted true crime reporter who played a major role in the media frenzy surrounding the brothers.

The show portrays him as a meddling reporter who shares crude theories about Lyle and Erik (hence the incest, which Murphy maintains was “obligatory”), and as a man haunted by the trial of his own daughter’s murderer that took place years prior.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

While the show was busy focusing on graphic shooting scenes and brotherly caresses in the shower, it overlooked its most unique angle: Dominick Dunne’s relationship with the case, and the wider implications of true crime media coverage.

As proven by shows like Mindhunter, The People v. O.J Simpson, and many of its incredible documentaries, Netflix knows that the key to good true crime drama is finding an unusual and absorbing way in. Sadly, it still insists on being preoccupied with the “bad man does nasty things” and “find good looking actor to play bad man” approach.

Article continues after ad

It’s worse than offensive… it’s boring

Most true crime fans will understand that when a show/podcast/documentary is bad, it feels bad. That’s the cost of being interested in a vile and often distressing subject – the morals are always on a tightrope.

And thanks to exaggerated theories and sneaky use of AI, Netflix continues to put the “untrue” in true crime. They’re constantly breaking unspoken rules, and quickly and quietly moving onto the next one in the hopes that nobody will notice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

But one thing they’re also guilty of is resorting to certain cases for the shock factor. There are endless true crimes stories that Murphy and Netflix could tackle that would suit their style and aims, but in reverting to well-known serial killers such as Ed Gein, they’re exploring cases that don’t have much to them other than the horrific and often bloody details.

At some point, Netflix has to ask itself when their peddling of true crime becomes torture porn. What are they trying to say with their coverage? Is it the stories and people they’re interested in, or is it making sure they throw an ‘80s hit over some ghastly images and calling it a day?

Article continues after ad

As proven with the poor critical response to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix is verging into dangerous territory. Soon, it might kill off its own success and leave fans with what they started with: nothing but cheap dramas and salacious stories.

Article continues after ad

For more, take a look at all the TV shows streaming this month, and explore the rest of our true crime stories.