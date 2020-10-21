Disney unveils first trailer for new movie Raya and the Dragon - Dexerto

Disney has shared the first look trailer for upcoming animation Raya and the Last Dragon, and it looks stunning.

The movie, which was announced back in August 2019, features Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran in the titular role of Raya, a warrior who teams up with her animal sidekick Tuk Tuk to find the Last Dragon in the fantasy land of Kumandra.

Kelly is joined by fellow cast member Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, The Farewell) who voices Sisu, a water dragon inhabiting a human form who needs Raya’s help to get her powers back to save the kingdom.

The movie will be Disney’s first Southeast Asian-inspired story, and voice actress Kelly Marie Tran has promised that her character will be a “badass, gritty warrior” – certainly not the classic image of a Disney princess.

“Raya is totally a warrior,” Kelly told Entertainment Weekly. “When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

The first trailer, unveiled on Good Morning America, gives us a better idea of what we can expect from the upcoming movie: tomb exploring, warring tribes, an epic folklore-inspired quest, and of course that classic Disney charm.

Raya and the Last Dragon trailer

The movie is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), with a screenplay from Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) and Qui Nguyen (The Society), so there’s a solid team behind it.

Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled for release on 12 March 2021. Unlike the company’s live-action Mulan remake which recently premiered on the Disney+ streaming service, this one is expected to debut on the big screen in cinemas.