Disney unveils first trailer for new movie Raya and the Dragon - Dexerto

Disney unveils first trailer for new movie Raya and the Dragon

Published: 21/Oct/2020 14:24

by Daniel Megarry
Raya and the Last Dragon trailer
Disney

Disney+

Disney has shared the first look trailer for upcoming animation Raya and the Last Dragon, and it looks stunning.

The movie, which was announced back in August 2019, features Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran in the titular role of Raya, a warrior who teams up with her animal sidekick Tuk Tuk to find the Last Dragon in the fantasy land of Kumandra.

Kelly is joined by fellow cast member Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, The Farewell) who voices Sisu, a water dragon inhabiting a human form who needs Raya’s help to get her powers back to save the kingdom.

Raya and the Last Dragon Disney
Disney
Raya and the Last Dragon is due for release in 2021

The movie will be Disney’s first Southeast Asian-inspired story, and voice actress Kelly Marie Tran has promised that her character will be a “badass, gritty warrior” – certainly not the classic image of a Disney princess.

“Raya is totally a warrior,” Kelly told Entertainment Weekly. “When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

The first trailer, unveiled on Good Morning America, gives us a better idea of what we can expect from the upcoming movie: tomb exploring, warring tribes, an epic folklore-inspired quest, and of course that classic Disney charm.

Raya and the Last Dragon trailer

The movie is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), with a screenplay from Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) and Qui Nguyen (The Society), so there’s a solid team behind it.

Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled for release on 12 March 2021. Unlike the company’s live-action Mulan remake which recently premiered on the Disney+ streaming service, this one is expected to debut on the big screen in cinemas.

All movies coming to Netflix UK in November: Spiderman, Zombieland, more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 13:21 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 13:23

by Daniel Megarry
Movies coming to Netflix in November 2020
Universal Pictures / Sony / Sony

Netflix UK has unveiled a bunch of movies that will be heading to the streaming service in November this year, and there’s a lot to get excited about.

While they may be best known for their original TV series like The Umbrella Academy and 13 Reasons Why, Netflix is stepping up their game when it comes to movies, as November’s additions should have something to please every viewer.

Comic book fans will be glad to see the addition of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, those looking for a laugh can get their fix with Zombieland and We’re the Millers, while drama lovers can turn to Netflix Original movie Hillbilly Elegy.

Sony
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix UK in November

There’s also a selection of new Christmas movies, if that’s your thing – because it’s never too early, right? – including Operation Christmas Drop and the bizarrely-titled Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Netflix promises there will be “more [movies] added throughout the month” that will be revealed soon, so be sure to check back as we’ll keep the list updated when other additions get announced.

Movies coming to Netflix UK in November

  • As Good As It Gets (1997)
  • Daddy’s Home (2015)
  • Hillbilly Elegy (2020)
  • Jack Reacher (2012)
  • Music and Lyrics (2007)
  • New York Minute (2004)
  • Police Academy (1984)
  • Rango (2011)
  • Richie Rich (1994)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
  • Seven Pounds (2008)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020)
  • We’re The Millers (2013)
  • Zombieland (2009)
The cast of Zombieland
Sony Pictures
Zombieland is joining the Netflix UK lineup in November

Christmas movies coming to Netflix UK in November

  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
  • Operation Christmas Drop (2020)
  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020)