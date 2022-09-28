Deadpool teased Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine four years ago

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

The iconic mutant shall be returning to join Deadpool, who it turns out had already predicted Wolverine’s return in his own movies.

Fans of both Deadpool and Wolverine are rejoicing today, as it seems like Hugh Jackman will be retuning for the role one final time for the MCU, due to Deadpool.

Yes, the mutant will return for the third Deadpool movie, and will star both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as the key players.

This comes after fans believed Jackman had hung up the Wolverine claws in 2017’s Logan.

Deadpool knew Hugh Jackman would be Wolverine again

Ryan Reynolds revealed the news about Hugh Jackman in a video shared to Twitter, which confirmed the third Deadpool film, along with its release date and Wolverine’s appearance in it.

In the video, Reynolds states: “We’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now. I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to be special.”

He then continues to say, “And I… have nothing. Just completely empty up there… but we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman walks past, and replies: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Now, turns out this isn’t the first time that Reynolds has told an audience that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. In fact, the second Deadpool film, which came out in 2018, actually hinted towards his comeback.

In a scene very late in the film, where Deadpool is flicking through the past, he comes across a scene in the infamous 2009 flick, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where the first (failed) depiction of Wade Wilson was introduced, also played by Reynolds.

The new and beloved Deadpool shoots the old version before Wolverine can do anything, and Deadpool then turns to the mutant, and says, more so to Hugh Jackman than to Wolverine: “Eventually, you’re gonna hang up the claws, and it’s gonna make a lot of people very sad.”

Wolverine looks at him confused, while Deadpool continues: “But one day your old pal Wade is gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. When he does, say yes.”

And Wolverine simply replies, “Oh. Right.”

Wolverine’s dialogue is taken from the film itself and reworked, but it still means that Jackman may have always been planning to return for Deadpool 3. And we can’t wait to see him.

Deadpool 3 will be released on September 6, 2024. For more on the film, click here.