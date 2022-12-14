Deadpool 3 is full of “hardcore violence” and “foul” language, director says

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Deadpool 3, marking the debut of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU, will live up to fans’ hopes: it’s full of “hardcore violence” and “foul” language.

The Merc with a Mouth last appeared in 2018’s Deadpool 2, excluding his brief return to react to the Free Guy trailer for Korg. Sadly, he was caught up in the mess of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox.

However, the dust has finally settled, and Fox’s former roster of heroes are inbound: the Fantastic Four will open the MCU’s Phase Six, the X-Men have been repeatedly teased, and Deadpool is coming back.

And don’t worry about Deadpool 3 being family-friendly under Disney – it’s still “very much a Deadpool movie”, the director has assured.

Deadpool 3 is will be violent and explicit

In an interview with Collider, director Shawn Levy discussed the development of Deadpool 3. “We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now,” he said.

“It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie.

“And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun. I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet.

“I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

Deadpool 3 is set to start filming in May, but it’s not due for release for nearly two years. “The truth is the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post,” Levy explained.

“But obviously it’s the first Deadpool movie in the MCU. There’s going to be no lack of visual effects. But it’s also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love.”

Deadpool 3 is due for release on November 8, 2024. You can find out more about the movie here.