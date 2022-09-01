DC FanDome cancelled for 2022

DC’s annual virtual event and showcase, the DC FanDome, has officially been cancelled for 2022.

After the Discovery acquisition of Warner Bros., there has been a lot of concern about the future of many of Warner’s franchises, including the DC Extended Universe.

Already, fans have seen multiple projects canceled, removed from streaming, or delayed due to budget changes. With a seemingly seismic shift in the company’s philosophy towards DC projects, fans are undoubtedly looking for more information on the future of their favorite heroes.

Unfortunately, that information will not be coming at the DC FanDome this year.

DC FanDome 2022 canceled

Warner Bros. DC FanDome 2022 will not provide updates to projects like The Batman sequel.

According to Warner Bros. in a statement given to Popverse, DC has made the decision to cancel this year’s DC FanDome.

“With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.”

DC FanDome did begin in 2020 as a way to spread information about the franchise while in-person events were halted, but it became a popular gathering place for the announcement of new projects, similar to Disney’s D23 presentation.

While there may be concerns that this decision not to produce their own presentation is due to ongoing budgetary problems at DC, Popverse reports that “it’s believed that the decision to forego DC FanDome this year is unrelated to any budgetary concern.”

Be that as it may, the decision’s timing, after two key DC movies were delayed and new CEO David Zaslav’s announcement to focus on more high-budget theatrical releases and move towards a formula similar to Marvel, has fans on edge.

Whether related to budgetary issues or not, DC fans will not be pleased to be waiting for updates on the fate of their favorite heroes.

