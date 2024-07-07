Arkham Asylum’s cancellation on Max is bad news for the “Reevesverse”

The Arkham Asylum TV series is no longer going ahead at Max, and fans think this could be a bad omen for the future of Matt Reeves’ Batman universe.

The TV show had a complicated path from the get-go. Originally conceived as a part of Matt Reeves’ Batman world, Arkham Asylum began as a show that would explore the inner workings of the Gotham City Police Department.

It was also planned to take place within the ‘Reevesverse’, as established in 2022’s The Batman. However, after Terrance Winter exited the project in 2020 due to “creative differences”, Reeves then confirmed in 2022 that the show had evolved into Arkham Asylum.

Then, in 2023, James Gunn announced that the new show would be set within the upcoming DCU rather than in The Batman’s world. Now, as of July 2024, Arkham Asylum isn’t moving ahead at all.

While the show was still in development (and was heading towards a launch on HBO’s streaming service, Max), Variety has now reported that plans have been scrapped.

And although the show had moved away from Reeves and his version of Gotham, fans still think this news means bad things to come for his vision.

“While the show changed from Reeves universe to the DCU, I think Matt being involved was just too messy for people in charge and they’re dwindling his control on this A list character down. Be prepared for The Batverse to be just Penguin and Part 2 – 3,” said one X user.

“I don’t think this means The Batman 2 is gonna get cancelled but this just kinda reminds me of James Wan with Aquaman where they announced a bunch of stuff with his name attached that never came into fruition, then we finally got Aquaman 2 and it got cut to shit,” another noted.

Although Gunn has confirmed that Reeves’ Batman movies will continue to exist outside of the main DCU, many are still skeptical that this plan could work.

As one comment supposed: “I wonder if they will really have two universes going on at the same time. I feel Reeves Batman will slowly fade away after The Batman 2.”

“I salute the brave fans of the Reevesverse, you’re in for such a bad couple of years sadly,” wrote another user.

Over on Reddit, the consensus is the same, with comments like: “If the Reeves-Verse isn’t included in the DCU, I see it ending with The Batman Part 2.

“Reeves is taking his time working on Part 2, but Gunn needs a Batman for the DCU, and I don’t see WB allowing both to happen concurrently. Something has to give.”

As it stands, The Batman 2 is still very much going ahead.

