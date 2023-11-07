The Stranger Things writers’ room just dropped a sneak peek at the script for Season 5’s opening scene on social media.

Much excitement ensued online, as the Netflix sci-fi/horror series’ fifth and final season is one of the most eagerly-awaited upcoming releases – especially after Season 4’s cliffhanger ending. The uncertainty around Stranger Things Season 5’s release date has only further fuelled fan anticipation, as production is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Stranger Things Season 5 hitting pause on principal photography will affect more than just its release date, too. The bigger gap between seasons will also make it harder to hide how much cast members such as Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard have aged out of their respective roles. Producer Shawn Levy addressed this challenge in a recent interview, promising fans that the series will “use all the tools available” to keep its junior actors looking suitably fresh-faced.

Levy added that the Stranger Things cast is keen to get to work on Season 5 once the strike ends – although Brown has already signaled she’s ready to bid the show farewell. The actor said as much in an October 2023 interview, noting that wrapping up Stranger Things will allow her more time to pursue other acting roles.

Stranger Things writers reveal first moment of Season 5

When Brown and her co-stars do finally make their exit, they’ll be going out on a suitably eerie note, based on Stranger Things Season 5’s opening scene. The show’s writers recently posted a script excerpt from the fifth season’s initial installment via their shared X account, and while it only amounts to three lines of text, it’s decidedly creepy stuff.

As outlined by the except, Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 1 final episode will open in darkness accompanied by “cold wind” and “groaning trees” sound effects. An unnamed child’s voice will then be heard singing “a familiar song.” The excerpt ends here, leaving fans to guess the identity of the child and the name of the tune on their lips.

And guess they have – the comments below the writers’ original post are filled with speculation regarding both mysteries. One of the most prevalent theories among these responses is that Stranger Things Season 5’s opening moments are actually a flashback to Season 1’s seventh Episode, “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub,” in which Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) sings “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.

Stranger Things unveils first look at First Shadow prequel

Time will tell whether this prediction proves accurate, and given Stranger Things Season 5’s lack of a release date, fans could be in for quite a wait. That said, they’ll have another new entry in the franchise, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, to tide them over in the meantime, provided they live in (or are willing to visit) London.

A stage show set decades prior to Stranger Things’ main narrative, The First Shadow will debut at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End in November. Its story was developed by series creators the Duffer Brothers and playwrights Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry and chronicles the origin of Stranger Things antagonist Henry Creel, otherwise known as Vecna.

For all the latest Stranger Things content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.