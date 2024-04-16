Dan Stevens opens up about if The Guest 2 will ever happen

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto about the hit new horror Abigail, Dan Stevens opened up about whether The Guest 2 will ever happen.

Over the years, Adam Wingard’s 2014 thriller has earned a loyal cult following, with the movie earning a whopping 92% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of accolades for its creepy narrative and solid performances.

For the uninitiated, The Guest follows a mysterious and charming ex-soldier (Stevens) who integrates himself into the lives of a family grieving the loss of their son, only for his dark and deadly agenda to unfold.

There’s been much talk of a sequel, with Stevens adding fuel to the fire earlier this month. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the actor shared the soundtrack to The Guest 2, alongside the caption: “The Guest II will finally start production next week!”

Article continues after ad

Alas, it was all an April Fool’s joke, one that he’s repeated over the past couple of years. Though the soundtrack is real, compiled by Wingard and writer Simon Barrett and inspired by their idea for the sequel, the follow-up movie isn’t in development.

Article continues after ad

However, it could happen down the line. Dexerto caught up with Stevens ahead of the release of his latest project, the blood-soaked vampire flick Abigail, and we took the opportunity to ask about The Guest 2.

Universal Pictures Dan Stevens plays Frank in Abigail

Though he admitted he got some flak for the April Fool’s stunt, he explained: “We brought out a soundtrack to the non-existent The Guest II on April Fool’s Day a couple of years ago. And so I think every April Fool’s – until we eventually, maybe, possibly do make a sequel – will be somewhat Guest related.”

Article continues after ad

As for whether the sequel will happen, Stevens teased, “We’ll just have to see.”

Until then, be sure to check out Abigail when it drops in theaters on April 19, 2024. For more genre flicks, check out our roundup of the best horror movies of all time, and you can also find the best movies to watch on streaming this month here.