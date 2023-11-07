Matthew Perry refused to do “unforgiving” Friends storyline

Friends guest star recently revealed that Matthew Perry fought back against an “unforgiving” storyline in the show.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing during Friends‘ 10 season run, was recently found dead due to apparent drowning.

Since his passing, a lot of his fellow Friends co-stars have shared stories about Perry and reflected on how he was on set.

One such co-star, guest star Lisa Cash, revealed that there’s one storyline that Perry fought against because he found it “unforgiving.”

Perry’s “unforgiving” Friends plot would have changed the show

Cash recently spoke to TMZ about her role on Friends and how Perry had their script changed last minute due to not agreeing with his character’s storyline.

The actress appears in Season 5 as a flight attendant in the episode “The One in Vegas: Part 1,” but she was originally supposed to play a hotel worker Chandler cheats on Monica with after the couple has a big fight regarding Monica’s ex-boyfriend Richard.

“I came in as a guest star and I was super excited,” Cash explained, “The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about having lunch with Richard. Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service, and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

Cash went on to add that she and Perry “rehearsed it and everything” but, the day before they were film in front of a live audience, she was told that Perry went to the writers and said fans would “never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.”

“He was probably right!” Cash said, “That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

The actress went on to describe what it was like working with Perry stating, “I felt so comfortable. He was so likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease. I had so much fun. It was so much fun doing the scene with him and it was easy.”

