Community movie is ‘a matter of when and not if’ according to creator Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon has confirmed that a Community movie is in the works.

Ever since the declaration of “six seasons and a movie” became the battle cry of Community fans, they have been craving news of the movie.

It took a save from the briefly-existing Yahoo! Screen for the comedy to get that sixth season after NBC canceled Community the year before.

But now, creator Dan Harmon has revealed that the Community crew is not content to stop at six seasons. Yes, in fact, the movie is still very much alive.

YouTube: Community The cast of Community seems ready to return for a movie.

In an interview with The Wrap about the upcoming season of Rick & Morty, Harmon discussed rumors by cast member Allison Brie that the movie was in the works.

“I’ll confirm what Alison said which is that legitimacy is here, conversations and agreements are happening,” Harmon said.

He also confirmed that there is a story in place and negotiations have begun. But he was very firm that a movie would be coming.

“When you put the percentage chances together it’s like you have to account for maybe the world blowing up or another virus happening. But as far as the industry is concerned, this is a matter of when and not if, for sure.”

Community fans were certainly excited at the prospect of the movie finally arriving. Even though it seems talks of the movie are in preliminary stages, the report indicates that just about all the principal cast would return, so confirmation of a release date seems to be the next steps.