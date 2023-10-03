Airing between 2009-2015, the NBC sitcom Community was a favorite for many – but its much-anticipated movie might already be in trouble.

Even though it’s been 8 years since fans have had new episodes, Community has still had to navigate its fair share of issues and controversies.

As per the show’s synopsis, “A former lawyer attends a community college when it is discovered he faked his Bachelor’s degree. In an attempt to get with a student in his Spanish class, he forms a Spanish study group. To his surprise, more people attend the study group, and the group of misfits form an unlikely community.”

With creator Dan Harmon still at the helm of the sitcom’s projects, hopes for a movie might be dashed before they get started.

Community movie in danger of “falling apart”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon has described making the Community movie as “truly terrifying.”

NBC

The team behind Community describes the process for the movie beginning with initial discussions in 2020, with all cast members – with the exception of Chevy Chase – willing and able to return. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmon’s fear set in.

“By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone’s schedule is going to once again align?” Harmon stated.

With such a fierce fan demand for a Community movie, “Six seasons and a movie” has become an unofficial tagline for the show over the years.

“[It’s] the fandom that’s been the most supportive of me, all told, and has endured the most for supporting me,” Harmon adds. “I wasn’t thinking about them when I was feuding with Chevy. Only later did I realize that I’d hurt these people who didn’t want to think about me as some kind of odd, self-styled Kubrick.

“They cared about Greendale, this world that I created, and suddenly, they were getting this unadulterated side order of me, which was not fair to them.”

“I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there’s a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing,” he continued. “And you’re not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don’t want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying.

“But then I’m holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break the cycle.”

All six seasons of Community are currently available to stream on Netflix. Find out what other movies are coming up below:

