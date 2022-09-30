Community movie finally announced for 2023 release

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Six seasons… and a movie: that’s right, Community: The Movie is actually happening, and it’s due for release next year.

Dan Harmon’s original sitcom ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, not just amassing a cult following but also attracting critical acclaim and awards attention.

Ever since it came to an end, fans have been demanding a sequel movie to close the book on the show, with Abed’s “six seasons and a movie” line becoming a popular slogan.

After years of maybes and teases, we have good news: the movie has officially been announced.

Community: The Movie is actually happening

The Community movie was announced by Peacock’s Twitter account today. “You’ve been asking @Communitytv fans, and it’s finally time. #sixseasonsandamovieOnPeacock,” it wrote.

The movie is expected to release on the Peacock streaming platform in 2023, as per Deadline. It’s unclear if it will also be released theatrically, but it’s said NBCU won the rights to the film after a “competitive situation.”

Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all returning for the film. It’s currently unclear whether Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, or Yvette Nicole Brown will appear.

Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement: “‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool NBC comedy.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony, and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.

Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, also said: “This franchise is the very definition of community. We’re excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters.”

The Community movie doesn’t have an exact release date at the time of writing.