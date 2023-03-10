Cocaine Shark drops hilariously awful trailer & release date

Move over, Cocaine Bear: the first absurd, dreadful trailer for Cocaine Shark is here, and it already has a release date.

There are three types of shark movies: those that fear what you can’t see more than the shark itself, like Jaws and Open Water; fun, thrilling blockbusters like Deep Blue Sea and The Shallows; and schlock-fests like the Mega Shark franchise, Sharknado, Shark Exorcist, Jurassic Shark, and more.

Cocaine Shark falls into the latter category of laughable movies, riding solely on the clout of its snow-nosed predecessor Cocaine Bear, which hit cinemas in February.

Yeah, we all joked about the Cocaine Cinematic Universe, so we’re all partly to blame for this.

Check out the trailer for Cocaine Shark below:

Cocaine Bear had a budget of between $30-35 million. This looks like it was produced for under $1,000.

The official synopsis reads: “A mafia drug lord has unleashed a new, highly addictive stimulant on the streets called HT25, derived from sharks held captive in a secret lab, and which causes monstrous side effects. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world.”

Cocaine Shark was first floated in the lead-up to Cocaine Bear, after 3.2 tonnes of the white stuff was recovered from the Pacific Ocean by New Zealand Authorities.

“Jaws with cocaine? I don’t see how that loses,” Elizabeth Banks, the director of Cocaine Bear, said earlier this year. She has unwittingly willed this into existence, just not in the way we hoped.

Cocaine Shark will be released on digital and DVD on July 7. Check out our list of the best shark movies here.