New Netflix shark movie may be removed straight after its release

Fans looking forward to the aquatic shark thriller Under Paris will have to watch it quickly, as a new lawsuit may see it removed from Netflix.

Under Paris is a French thriller in which a shark is found swimming in the Seine River. As a triathlon descends upon the city, a scientist and an environmentalist must work to capture the shark before chaos erupts.

The shark movie is now under fire, according to reports from Deadline, after writer and director Vincent Dietschy alleged the creators stole his idea.

According to Dietschy, Under Paris is based on his original idea, Silure, a horror film he conceived about a giant catfish being found in the Seine River.

Dietschy has claimed the producers of Under Paris had insider knowledge of his project after he pitched Silure to producers in 2014 and submitted a treatment for the project the following year.

His lawyers have filed multiple lawsuits against Under Paris, including an emergency action asking a judge to order that Netflix cease distribution. The new movie is set for a June 5 release on the streaming service, with the first hearing for the trial scheduled for June 14.

However, they’ve stressed Netflix is not a target in the suit, and is simply named because it is distributing the film.

“The second filing is an emergency procedure asking for the interdiction of the film’s diffusion on Netflix due to an unlawful act, which is harming my client… the judge, in the case of an obvious violation of the law, could take the conservative step of suspending the film, because its diffusion represents an problem for my client,” Dietschy’s lawyer said in a statement.

The first lawsuit accuses the makers of Under Paris of “parasitism,” which is to say used the original work as a basis but altered it enough to be different without providing credit. Diestschy’s lawyer is expecting the process to be a lengthy one, though, saying the suit would take a year at the least.

