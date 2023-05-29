How to watch Cocaine Bear – is it streaming on Netflix?

Cocaine Bear, the hilarious horror comedy about – you guessed it – a bear on cocaine, is coming to Blu-Ray, but where can you watch it online, and is it streaming on Netflix?

Cocaine Bear, the horror comedy about a drug-fuelled killer bear directed by Elizabeth Banks, took the internet by storm earlier this year.

The film became popular due to word of mouth – AKA Twitter – and has now gathered somewhat of a cult following amongst horror fans for its crazy – yet actually true – concept.

Because of this, you wondering where you can watch the movie, and if it’s available to steam on platforms such as Netflix. So, read on, and we’ll explain what the situation is.

Is Cocaine Bear streaming on Netflix?

No, sadly Cocaine Bear is not available for streaming on Netflix, or anywhere for that matter.

The movie is available to buy and rent however, through platforms such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Furthermore, as of today the film is available to buy in physical form, otherwise known as 4K UHD & Blu-ray.

The official synopsis or the movie is as such: “After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest.”

Will Cocaine Bear ever come to streaming?

Right now, there is no set date for when Cocaine Bear could drop on a streaming platform.

The movie is pretty new, which may explain why it hasn’t jumped around streaming platforms yet. It’s likely only a matter of time, since the movie proved relatively popular with critics and audiences alike, gaining a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67% and 71% respectively.

But only time will tell if we get another snort of the Cocaine Bear.

For now, check out the trailer for Cocaine Bear below, to see what you’re potentially missing out on. Also click here to find out about the true story behind the film.

