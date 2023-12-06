Cobra Kai Season 6 gets hopeful update for possible 2024 release
Cobra Kai co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald just hinted that Season 6 of the Netflix comedy-drama series could hit screens soon.
Hurwitz and Heald created Cobra Kai with co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg. The series is a continuation of 1984’s The Karate Kid, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles.
Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2 debuted on YouTube Premium before Netflix took over distribution for Seasons 3-5. It has remained one of Netflix’s most-watched shows since transitioning to the platform.
Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season in January 2023, however, the production went on hiatus in May in deference to the Writers Guild of America Strike. As such, fans have been waiting since September 2022 for a resolution to the Season 5 finale.
Their wait may soon be over, though. Hurwitz indicated as much in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that filming on Cobra Kai S6 is about to kick off.
“When the writers strike ended, we reconvened as a room,” he said. “It’s been amazing to be back with those writers. We started as Karate Kid fans and had this opportunity to play in that universe and take characters on adventures.”
“Now we get to wrap up the series,” Hurwitz continued. “We will start shooting right after the New Year. We know it’s going to be an exciting fulfilling experience. We can’t wait to get back on set. The final season is going to be spectacular for Cobra Kai fans across the world.”
Heald then addressed the decision to end Cobra Kai with Season 6, making it clear he, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg made this call, not Netflix.
“Between Seasons 5 and 6, we approached Netflix and said, ‘We’re ready to bring this in for a landing,'” Heald recalled. “We told them the story that we wanted to tell, and they supported the decision… We left the door open to revisit storylines that we are going to resolve in Season 6, and we just felt like there’s value in not leaving the series bone dry.”
Cobra Kai creators talk up their new R-rated comedy
But Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg have another story to tell before Cobra Kai Season 6 arrives: Obliterated. An R-rated comedy series about a spec ops team in Las Vegas, Obliterated premiered on Netflix on November 30.
“This show’s awesome… if you love big action, R-rated comedy, it’s gonna deliver for you,” Hurwitz hyped during a pre-release podcast appearance. “The cast is incredible, it’s just a big spectacle and lots of fun.”
