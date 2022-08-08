Cobra Kai Season 5: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Cobra Kai Season 5 is heading to Netflix, as the Karate Kid saga continues – whether you’re looking for the release date, trailer, cast, or plot details, here’s all you need to know.

Many studios have tried to resurrect iconic ’80s movies or TV shows, often to middling effect. Fortunately, Cobra Kai has proved that the 37-year-old Karate Kid franchise still has plenty of power behind its punches.

The fight for the valley has been a blaze of fury, with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence at its heart. Season 5 continues to add fuel to the fire of the Karate Kid saga, so here’s everything you to need to know.

The next season will be released on Netflix, on September 9, 2022. The arrival of Season 5 this soon is quite a surprise, considering that Season 4 only just debuted in December 2021. However, we’re thankful that the Karate Kid saga is returning sooner.

Cobra Kai Season 5 cast: Which cast members are returning?

It wouldn’t be right if Ralph Macchio and William Zabka portraying Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The pair are confirmed to return, alongside regulars such as Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand.

It is speculated that due to Maridueña’s commitments to the Blue Beetle movie, that Miguel may a reduced presence going forward into the new batch of episodes. While it will be a shame to see less of the promising fighter, there is still the conflicted relationship between Buchanan’s Robbie Keane and Johnny Lawrence to explore.

Season 4 and The Karate Kid 3 villain Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, is also set to reprise his role. Will Silver’s protégé Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) come back for revenge too? We can’t wait to find out.

Cobra Kai Season 5 trailers: Is there a trailer?

Cobra Kai Season 5: What will it be about?

According to an official synopsis from Netflix, Season 5 will focus on the following storyline: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town.

“With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Thomas Ian Griffith teased to ExtraTV in January that Season 5 is “incredible” and “next level, you know? Emotionally, physically, everything, its just wonderful.”

Speaking of next level, Jacob Bertrand (who portrays Eli aka The Hawk) told The List that “Johnny has probably one of the coolest story lines of any season, in my opinion. I’m really excited for people to see his story arc.”

Though the fights are part of the show’s magic, each season has reintroduced familiar faces from the Karate Kid lore. The ending of Season 4 revealed that Daniel LaRusso had requested the help of Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), who LaRusso had previously battled in The Karate Kid 2.

As Silver seeks to claim the valley for his own, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate will need all the backup they can get.