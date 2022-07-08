Chris Hemsworth’s kids star in Thor: Love and Thunder, but who do they play?

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 8 hours ago

Thor: Love and Thunder, while featuring a ton of MCU cameos, also stars the children of Chris Hemsworth.

Thor: Love And Thunder opened this week, and is currently doing very well, with the day one gross estimated to be $15.7 million.

The film, as per typical MCU fashion, is filled to the brim with cameos from other superhero stars. However, there are some surprising cameos as well.

Chris Hemsworth’s three young children all manage to be featured in prominent roles in Love and Thunder, and each of them brings something to the table. But what characters do they play?

Spoilers to follow for Thor: Love and Thunder…

Who are the Hemsworth children?

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have three children together: India Rose, who is 10, and twins Tristan and Sasha, who are both 8. They often aren’t placed into the spotlight that their dad inhabits, but it’s easy to spot their faces on his Instagram.

The twins could be seen alongside their parents at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, often holding their dad’s hands. India Rose was not in attendance however, for unknown reasons.

What characters do Chris Hemsworth’s kids play in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Sasha and Tristan manage to bag the titular role, as both twins play a young Thor in the movie. They can even be seen running in the film’s teaser trailer.

India Rose – who is making her acting debut with this film – also has a titular role, as she stars as “Love” to Thor’s “Thunder.”

Love appears at the beginning of the film as the daughter of Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr. Love dies, which sets the film’s antagonist on a vengeful God-killing path. As he meets and battles Thor, Gorr intends to do anything to get his daughter back.

In the movie’s climax, Gorr is able to achieve this goal. In Eternity, he has the power to make one wish: which is to give his daughter another chance at life. Sadly, he is unable to be with her in her newly restored life, but Thor promises to take care of the young child.

Marvel Studios Gorr (Bale) will stop at nothing to get Love (Hemsworth) back.

Love then moves into New Asgard with Thor, or “Uncle Thor” as he is dubbed, and becomes his new sidekick. The narrator describes her as the “girl born from Eternity with the power of a God,” and the film ends with Love and Thunder setting off to save the universe together.

While a fifth Thor standalone movie hasn’t been confirmed yet, the credits confirmed that “Thor will return,” so perhaps we can expect India Rose’s Love to also return.

Will Chris Hemsworth’s kids become acting stars?

Chris Hemsworth was definitely able to pass on his acting talents. India Rose in particular shines in Thor: Love and Thunder, showcasing an amazing sense of comedic timing, and she works well alongside her father, perhaps because they are already so close.

Speaking of his children’s acting gigs in an interview with Kevin McCarthy, Hemsworth said: “It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it. And Taika [Waititi] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had her kids as well.”

However, Tristan, Sasha, or India Rose don’t seem to be on track to becoming the next big child star.

“It felt sort of like a one-off fun family experience. I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had, and I loved it. They had a great time,” Hemsworth noted.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in cinemas.