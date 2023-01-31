Phoebe Dynevor not Returning as Daphne Bridgerton for Season 3

Production on Bridgerton Season 3 is well underway however, actor Phoebe Dynevor has just confirmed that she will not be returning as Daphne Bridgerton for the next installment of the hit series.

When promoting her new film at the Sundance film festival, ScreenRant asked Dynevor if she can tease any exciting news or updates for Bridgerton Season 3. Instead of an inside scoop, the actor revealed that she will not be starring in the next season. “Sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

While the nature of the show is that each season focuses on a different Bridgerton and their quest for love, many were expecting Dynevor to return as Daphne for the third season. Especially given how fantastic of a supporting character she made in the second season and as the main character of the first.

Netflix Bridgerton has become known for its steamy and romantic storylines.

Dynevor isn’t the first main cast member to leave the show. Regé-Jean Page, who played Dynevor’s love interest in the first season, also chose to walk away from Bridgerton after the initial series wrapped up. Given that these two characters and their chemistry were main reasons the show became such a big hit, losing both of them is a big blow to the series.

However, the show must go on. Season 3 of Bridgerton is set to drop at some point in 2023. At the time of writing, no official release date has been confirmed. The new season of the show shifts the focus once again, this time toward Penelope.

Early plot details indicate that the third season will feature Penelope struggling to grapple with her confidence in finding a husband. As a way to win back her friendship, Colin will offer to help mentor Penelope in finding a partner. In the process, the two will become closer than ever before.

