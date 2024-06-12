Bridgerton fans divided over Eloise’s reaction to key Season 3 moment

Bridgerton Season 3 has created an even bigger rift between Eloise and Penelope, and fans are divided over Eloise’s reaction to Penelope and Colin’s marriage announcement.

In a clip from Shondaland for Season 3, Eloise is far less enthused about her former best friend marrying her older brother. While everyone is congratulating the happy couple, Eloise looks on with a face of shock and hurt before excusing herself.

The crux of why she’s upset is not only because she didn’t know about Penelope’s feelings for Colin, but also because she has not revealed the truth. Penelope is Lady Whistledown and someone her brother greatly detests for having spread lies about his family.

While Penelope finally gets her chance at love, fans have been left divided over Eloise’s reaction.

“If you hate Eloise Bridgerton think for a second how you would feel if your best friend told all of society about your deepest secret, ruined the closest thing you’d ever known to romantic love, and then turned around and got engaged to your brother,” said a fan on X/Twitter.

The fan went on to explain that she doesn’t see Penelope as a bad person, but she just sees the situation from Eloise’s perspective. In Bridgerton Season 2, Eloise became the hot topic of Lady Whistledown’s column.

To save Penelope from the Queen believing she is Lady Whistledown, Penelope revealed that Eloise had been secretly going to political rallies and gotten close to a man named Theo. Putting two and two together, it’s how Eloise learns of Penelope’s secret persona.

There was also the added hurtful moment that Eloise’s personal actions shamed the Bridgerton name, one of the reasons why Colin dislikes the Ton writer.

Other fans feel that Penelope shouldn’t have gotten the cold shoulder from Eloise.

“Theo was never a valuable endgame. Pen didn’t ruin anything with him. She spent enough time trying to talk sense into Eloise over it. Yes, she could have told Eloise she was LW and figured out a way to help her with the Queen situation but please,” said one fan.

A few fans suggested Eloise never fully paying attention to Penelope’s warnings is what led to their current rift.

“Eloise has never listened to Pen. Their friendship has always been Eloise stating her ideas and opinions and Pen just nodding along. Had Eloise actually respected Pen’s opinions she would have heeded her warnings and also would have known about her desires for marriage,” commented one fan.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will either mend their friendship or create further chaos, as Eloise threatens to tell Colin the truth about his future wife if Penelope doesn’t do it herself.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will release on June 13 on Netflix. You can read more on why fans weren’t too happy with Colin’s brothel scenes, why some found a certain scene cringe, and new series streaming this month.