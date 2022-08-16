Bob Odenkirk says goodbye to Better Call Saul in emotional video

Bob Odenkirk has bid farewell to Better Call Saul and thanked Breaking Bad fans for “giving them a chance” in an emotional video.

Odenkirk first debuted as the fast-talking, pastel-shirted lawyer in the eighth episode of Breaking Bad’s second season, aptly titled ‘Better Call Saul.’

Upon first meeting, he helped Walter White and Jesse Pinkman with some legal trouble. In time, he helped the meth-making duo with Heisenberg’s drug empire, becoming a key character in the show until its bittersweet end.

It’s been nearly nine years since the finale of Breaking Bad, and today, Better Call Saul reached its long-awaited conclusion, marking the end of Vince Gilligan’s Albuquerque trilogy.

Bob Odenkirk praises Better Call Saul cast and crew in emotional farewell

In a video shared on social media following the series finale, Odenkirk responded to fans who’ve asked him how it feels to leave Saul Goodman behind after 13 years of playing him.

“I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened. Thank you for watching.

“I want to thank Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons.”

Odenkirk also praised the crew and his co-stars, including Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, and Giancarlo Esposito. “They all made me a better actor than I am, just working with them. Watching them work has been an unbelievable experience,” he said.

Bob Odenkirk thanks Better Call Saul fans “for giving the show a chance”

The actor also thanked fans of the show for “giving it a chance” following the universal acclaim for Breaking Bad, widely regarded as one of the greatest – if not the greatest – dramas of all time.

“Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show,” he continued.

“But we weren’t; we were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us. Better Call Saul: a closely observed, idiosyncratic story about a very unique guy, a little slow at times, but in the end, if you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people. Thank you.”

Better Call Saul is available to stream in its entirety now.