Black Panther Wakanda Forever runtime makes it the longest Phase Four MCU movie

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is set to have the longest runtime in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, also making it the longest movie in Phase Four.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still caught up in the world of She-Hulk, with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special still to come, Black Panther 2 will bring Phase Four of the franchise to an end.

The highly-anticipated sequel will follow the heroes of Wakanda in the wake of T’Challa’s death as they “strive to embrace their next chapter” and “forge a new path for the kingdom”, while also contending with Namor (Tenoch Muerta), the ruler of Talocan.

While it’s unlikely it’ll be the final Black Panther movie, fans can expect an epic new chapter – and a runtime that’ll test your bladder.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever runtime is the longest in Phase Four

Black Panther Wakanda Forever was recently listed on Cineplex with a runtime of two hours and 41 minutes (161 minutes).

This makes it 13 minutes longer than Spider-Man: No Way Home (not the More Fun Stuff Version), five minutes longer than Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, and 20 minutes shorter than Avengers: Endgame.

Not only will it be the longest movie in Phase Four, but it’ll be the second-longest movie in the MCU overall, even beating Avengers: Infinity War, which had a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, director Ryan Coogler spoke about the challenge of tackling the sequel following Chadwick Boseman’s death. “Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one,” he said.

“Maturity is about being faced with impossible questions, and still making a choice and moving forward.”

Marvel chief Kevin Feige also opened up about his decision not to recast T’Challa in the MCU, saying it was “too soon.”

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is due for release on November 11, 2022.