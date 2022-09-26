Black Panther actor confirms that Namor will be MCU’s second mutant

Namor will become the second mutant in the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta has confirmed.

From the first utterance of the word “mutation” in the MCU, fans have been excited to see the X-Men and other famous mutants join the biggest comic franchise on the big screen.

The reveal at the end of Ms. Marvel that Kamala Khan was the first mutant in the MCU shocked many viewers, as it was not her traditional origin in the comics.

Luckily, the second MCU mutant will retain his comic origin, as he was Marvel’s first-ever mutant.

Namor will be a mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Namor is set to oppose the nation of Wakanda in the Black Panther sequel.

In an interview with Empire, director Ryan Coogler and actor Tenoch Huerta both discussed Namor and the Atlanteans’ roles in Black Panther.

One of the biggest revelations, however, came in the acknowledgment from Huerta that Namor’s mutant origins would not be changed in the Black Panther sequel.

Namor, who debuted in Marvel Comics beginning back in 1939, as long been recognized as the franchise’s first mutant. This is because of his unique parentage, born to an Atlantean mother with a human father, which allows him to breathe underwater and gives him superhuman strength and speed, even compared to other Atlanteans.

It appears that in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor will be drawn to the surface due to the conflict over Vibranium, which threatens his kingdom.

He will serve as an antagonist to the Wakandans, whom he blames for placing his kingdom (which will apparently be called Talocan rather than Atlantis) in danger.

Regardless of these small changes, the decision to leave Namor as a mutant will certainly lead fans to speculate that other African mutants, most famously Ororo Munroe/Storm, might appear in the movie’s post-credits scenes.

Whether they do or not, the mutants are certainly coming for the MCU.