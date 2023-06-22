MCU actor Tenoch Huerta exits new Netflix project following sexual assault allegations

MCU actor Tenoch Huerta, who many know for his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has confirmed that he will no longer be starring in the upcoming Netflix movie Fiesta en la Madriguera following the recent sexual assault allegations made against him.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta has decided to step away from his upcoming Netflix project Fiesta en la Madriguera.

This decision is in response to a story that Dexerto reported on earlier in the month in which Huerta was accused of emotional and sexual abuse by Mexican musician and activist Maria Elena Rios. In a series of Twitter posts, Rios labelled Huerta as a “violent and sexual predator” while also explaining her side of the story.

Article continues after ad

The comments, which have been translated from Spanish, include the following. “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a movie character like Tenoch Huerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist & a good helping of victimization.”

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Namor is the villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Huerta stated that the reasoning for this decision is in light of these recent allegations.

Article continues after ad

Tenoch Huerta no longer set to star in Netflix movie Fiesta en la Madriguera.

“Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera,” a statement from Huerta read.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The actor then added, “It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project…my focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell how and if Huerta is able to restore his reputation and if the accusations that have been made about him prove true or not.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest news and developments in regard to Huerta’s sexual assault and violence allegations.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.