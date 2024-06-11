House of the Dragon fans bash New York City’s stance in Targaryen civil war

Ahead of the premiere of House of the Dragon Season 2, a certain House’s banners went up all across New York City and now fans are bashing which stance the city took in the upcoming Targaryen civil war.

Things are heating up heading into the final days before House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres as fans declare which side they’re on for the battle for the Seven Kingdoms.

And it’s not just online fans who are picking sides as CGI banners flaunting the sigil of the Greens (House Hightower/Targaryen) were placed across various New York City landmarks from the Empire State Building to the side of the Brooklyn Bridge that faces Manhattan.

Despite this being a cool marketing tactic, some fans were less than happy to see that NYC decided to take the side of Alicent and her son, King Aegon Targaryen.

“We don’t support this decision,” one fan tweeted while a second fan echoed the sentiment with the comment, “NEVER! You traitors…..”

Another fan pointed out why the city’s banners were offensive to the majority of viewers writing, “The hell we do. We do not support usurpers let alone usurpers who cause the destruction of their own line and decimate their dragons.”

While there are two sides in the upcoming war, most viewers seem to be dedicating themselves to Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Black faction.

House of the Dragon Season 1 ended with Rhaenyra’s title of heir to the Iron Throne being stolen by her ex-best friend/stepmother Alicent with the help of the Green Council and House Hightower.

On top of having her family legacy taken from her, Rhaenyra also lost her middle son at the hands of Alicent’s second son after Lucerys and Aemond’s fight led to the young boy’s death.

Because Team Black has suffered so much, many fans expressed their loyalty to Rhaenyra, regardless of any crimes she may commit along the way.

“This is fake. Don’t ever in your life question which side NYC is on TEAM BLACK ALL DAY EVERYDAY,” one viewer wrote, while another posted, “I personally find this offensive and need this to be taken down immediately #teamblack.”

Thankfully, Team Black also got their time to shine in NYC as banners with the traditional red and black House Targaryen sigil were seen on the side of the Brooklyn Bridge that faces Brooklyn.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on July 16. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction and read all about Blood and Cheese. You can also keep up to date with the new TV shows streaming this month.