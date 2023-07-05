In a new interview, Benedict Cumberbatch has stated that he will once again play Doctor Strange, in a Marvel project shooting next year.

Benedict Cumberbatch has played the “Sorcerer Supreme” in multiple projects across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The English actor debuted in the self-titled Doctor Strange, before progressing on to Thor: Ragnorok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The character was last seen causing inter-dimensional chaos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And according to Cumberbatch, he’ll be returning very soon.

Benedict Cumberbatch playing Doctor Strange “next year”

During an appearance on the JW3 Speaker Series – which can be viewed below – Cumberbatch revealed: “There are some Marvel capers in the making next year.”

So what does that mean? Of the upcoming MCU projects Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts are already shooting. He could be referring to Deadpool 3 cameo, though again, that’s shooting this year. While Blade seems unlikely, but you never know in the MCU.

Further down the line there’s Fantastic Four releasing in 2025 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2026, both of which are better bets.

Will new movie be Doctor Strange 3?

There’s also an outside chance that Benedict Cumberbatch is referring to a Doctor Strange 3 that’s yet to be announced.

Multiverse of Madness ended with a post-credits scene that sets up a sequel for Strange and Charlize Theron’s Clea, who references an incursion they need to fix.

Indeed writer Michael Waldron told Gizmodo that said moment was setting up a potential future for the character, explaining: “We knew that we wanted to introduce Clea. She’s Strange’s great love in the comics and it was felt to me like Strange wasn’t at the point at the start of our movie where he was ready to meet the love of his life. It felt like we had to close the loop with he and Christine Palmer.

“So after she gives him her wisdom to not be afraid of loving someone, then it felt like we were right to tease what could be eventually with he and Clea.”

For more Marvel news, head here.