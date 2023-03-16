Ben Affleck finally “nailed” playing Batman in The Flash

Ben Affleck first donned the cowl seven years ago, but believes he’s “finally figured out” how to play Batman in The Flash.

If nothing else, Affleck has one claim to fame as the caped crusader: he has the best Batman fight put to screen in 2016’s BvS, wiping out a warehouse full of guns in full Arkham Asylum circle-triangle-circle mode.

Batfleck has his fans, especially those devoted to the SnyderVerse, but he’s not really been given the movies he deserves: 2017’s Justice League was an embarrassment, his appearances in Suicide Squad were cool but tiny, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League was an improvement all too late.

He’ll reprise his role one final time in The Flash, appearing alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman – and he thinks he’s managed to “nail it.”

Ben Affleck is excited about his Batman in The Flash

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Air, Affleck discussed returning as Batman in The Flash, where he’ll reunite with Ezra Miller’s titular speedster.

It came up from him talking about his “miserable” Justice League experience, and how the stories of that version of the universe “became somewhat repetitive and less interesting.”

“Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great,” he said.

“A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman].”

Affleck was once attached to direct his own Batman movie, with some suspecting he’d step behind the camera for the DCU’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold – but you shouldn’t get too excited.

The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 16, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.