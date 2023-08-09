Joe Rogan explains why backlash to Barbie movie is ‘appalling’

On an episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan admitted to Post Malone that he was “appalled” by the backlash against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

With Barbie still dominating theaters and surpassing $1 billion at the box office, Greta Gerwig’s plastic-wrapped movie has been the hot topic, captivating many discussions.

Despite its success, not everyone is a fan of the movie. Some have claimed it is too “woke,” interpreting its representation of the female experience as “man-hating.”

Now Joe Rogan is weighing in, revealing to Post Malone on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he is “appalled” by the amount of backlash the movie has received.

“A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left [the theatre] perplexed,” Rogan stated, calling the movie “interesting” and “original.”

“It was a fun, silly movie — I laughed. But at the end of it, I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?’” he continued. “I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men, I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks.’”

He praised Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s performances and questioned whether the people upset over the film had taken it personally and perceived the movie to be “making fun” of them (We’re looking at you, Ben Shapiro).

“Are we [going to] do this thing where we put all men as men? It’s one category? We’re not going to judge people as individuals?” Rogan questioned. “Like, I don’t understand why people think that represents all men.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Rogan stated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were “amazing together.”

Rogan also stated that he believed the movie was a realistic take on how Barbie would react if brought to life in the real world, with Post Malone calling it a “good concept.”

“It’s a fun movie, man… I’m appalled at how easily outraged so many people are,” Rogan concluded.

