Avatar: The Way of Water dethroned from top of the box office after 7 weeks

Avatar: The Way of Water has been a giant success at the box office. Currently, the film ranks at number 4 as one of the highest grossing films of all time. However, the movie has finally been dethroned as the number one hit at the weekly domestic box office after sitting on top in the US for seven consecutive weeks.

As reported by Variety, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror film, Knock at the Cabin, won the weekend in the region with $14.2 million and held off 80 for Brady and its $12.6 million haul. Despite debuting at number one, Knock at the Cabin of the Woods marks the worst opening weekend grossing for any of Shyamalan’s movies. With the director’s previous film, Old, making 16.8 million in its opening weekend.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took fourth place with $7.9 million and BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas rounded out the top five with $5.1 million.

And while it may have been bumped down to third spot, Avatar: Way of the Water was still able to bring in a solid haul.

The Way of Water still performed well in its eighth weekend in theatres with $10.8 million domestically, which was just a 32% drop from last weekend. The Avatar sequel has earned $636 million in North America and $2.174 billion globally. There is a good chance it will even break into the top three highest grossing films of all time.

In our review of the film, Dexerto wrote that “Avatar 2 is an awe-inspiring, cinematic hallelujah; James Cameron is back, and maybe he is the king of the world after all.”

For all the latest TV and movies content and news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.