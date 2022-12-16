Avatar 2: Where is Michelle Yeoh’s Dr Karina Mogue?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Avatar 2 is in cinemas now, but fans have noticed the absence of an expected character: Dr Karina Mogue, played by Michelle Yeoh – so where is she?

Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s highest-grossing movie of all time, is finally here.

In our review, we called it “an awe-inspiring, cinematic hallelujah; James Cameron is back, and maybe he is the king of the world after all.”

However, while Avatar 2 boasts a stacked cast with lots of new characters, one person is missing: Michelle Yeoh as Dr Karina Mogue.

Where is Michelle Yeoh’s Dr Karina Mogue in Avatar 2?

Michelle Yeoh doesn’t appear in Avatar 2, but she’s set to make her debut in the franchise as Dr Karina Mogue in Avatar 3 in 2024.

Article continues after ad

While other new characters appear, such as Jack Champion as Spider and Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin, Yeoh doesn’t feature in The Way of Water, nor is her character mentioned.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nevertheless, she’s one of the big-ticket additions to the Avatar franchise, especially amid awards season hype for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“Yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can’t really talk very much about it,” she earlier told Entertainment Weekly.

“But it’s James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he’s done, the work that he’s doing, the energy. He’s a genius, he’s a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope.”

Article continues after ad

Vin Diesel is also set to appear in Avatar 3, though his role remains undisclosed, alongside David Thewlis in another secret part.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now. You can read our review here, find out the best way to watch the movie here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.