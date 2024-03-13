LEGO Avatar The Way of Water Mako set price slashed by 26% at Amazon

The LEGO Avatar The Way of Water Mako Submarine set brings Pandora’s underwater action to life, and you can get it at over 26% off for a limited time.

The set faithfully recreates the distinct submarine from the latest Avatar sequel in brick form. It features two opening cockpits for minifigures to pilot through vibrant coral reefs. Turn the propellers to motor the sub through LEGO Pandoran seas in search of rare species.

Three colorful Pandoran seabed settings provide hiding spots for the included stingray figure and posable fish element. You can pretend the villain Quaritch is chasing heroes like warrior Neteyam or the character Spider as they take cover throughout the buildable seascape.

The set’s details pay tribute to the rich Avatar universe. A tiny “Spider” minifigure and bow-and-arrow weapons seen in the films add to the set’s creative play potential.

Connect the model to the included display stand to proudly present the 3-in-1 creation as an eye-catching underwater diorama straight from Pandora itself.

Save big on LEGO Avatar: The Way of Water Mako Submarine set

With over 500 pieces, LEGO’s Avatar collection sparks imaginative adventures for any LEGO enthusiast. This Way of Water set offers a fun way to explore Pandora’s vivid oceans, alien wildlife, and memorable movie moments.

With over 26% off LEGO’s Avatar Mako Submarine set it is a great time to snatch this deal at Amazon.

