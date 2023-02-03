Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Which characters are still alive?

Attack on Titan loves to kill off its characters, so who has been lucky enough to survive through to Season 4 Part 3, the series’ final installment?

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so its upcoming conclusion is obviously a very big deal. Despite the fact that the final season has been stretched into three parts over almost three years, fans are still on the edge of their seats.

The anime, which first began as a take of the remnants of humanity fighting off giant monstrous titans, has taken many a twist and turn since it first came out in 2013, and its finale is set to be the most gut-wrenching chapter yet.

Article continues after ad

One thing that sets Attack on Titan apart is just how willing it is to kill off its characters, including its leads. No one is safe it seems, so it can be hard to keep track of who’s made it to this final season. So, here is our guide to which major characters have made it to the final installment of this epic anime. And of course, spoilers for previous seasons ahead!

Which Attack on Titan characters have survived Season 4 so far?

Attack on Titan is set in a world of deadly giants that love to eat people, so you can imagine how much death there is in this show. The series literally opens up with a cataclysmic event, and the carnage never seems to slow down.

Article continues after ad

However, as the story has gone on, and secrets behind the danger have been revealed, some characters have managed to make it through alive. Some are leads, and others side characters, but they’re clearly all special if they’ve managed to make it this far.

So scroll down, and let’s discuss those special few…

Eren Yaeger

Crunchyroll

Eren is the protagonist of the series, who starts off as a teenager desperate to destroy all Titans after they kill his mother. However, things turn complicated when he discovers that he has the ability to turn into a Titan, and the story only gets crazier from there.

Article continues after ad

Now, you may expect Eren Yaeger to survive due to being the main character, but he’s certainly had his close calls. We assumed he was dead in Season 1 after being eaten by a Titan, and he’s only been though more since, including have his head literally shot off. Miraculously, he’s still alive.

Mikasa Ackerman

Crunchyroll

Mikasa is Eren’s childhood best friend, and is obsessively protective of him. Their relationship has taken a rather stark turn though over the previous season, which may affect how willing they are to look out for one another

Mikasa is one of the characters you would most expect to survive this show, as she happens to be one of the strongest people out there. Literally, she is genetically more agile and strong than other people. Because of this, it’s not surprising that she would be one of the few survivors left. But who knows, her power could finally run out one day.

Article continues after ad

Armin Arlert

Crunchyroll

Armin is another of Eren’s childhood best friends, who joins the Scouts along with him and Mikasa. Armin may not be the ideal soldier, but what he lacks in physical strength he makes up for in incredible intelligence.

Armin is probably the biggest surprise when it comes to the survivors. He’s certainly had some major brushes with death, and is only still standing due to the actions of others, so let’s see if he makes it to the end.

Levi Ackerman

Crunchyroll

Levi Ackerman, who is usually referred to as Captain Levi, is the squad captain of the Special Operations Squad within the Survey Corps, and is widely known as humanity’s strongest soldier, which is certainly true.

Article continues after ad

Levi is the strongest character in the whole show, so it was obvious that he’d make it until this final instalment. However, his last battle with Zeke left him very worse for wear, so perhaps his undefeated veneer will crack in coming episodes.

Hange Zoë

Crunchyroll

Hange Zoë is the 14th and current Commander of the Scout Regiment, who’s fascination of the titans – which can sometimes even appear as love – sets her apart from her fellow soldiers. However, this love doesn’t translate into mercy, and she is easily able to cut down many a beast.

Hange has seen and faced much death and destruction, and has even managed to lose an eye, but she keeps powering forward, leading the Scouts with her.

Connie Springer

Crunchyroll

Connie Springer is a fellow member of the 104th training corps who also went on to join the Survey Corps, with his greatest ambition being to make his family and village proud.

Connie is often overlooked when it comes to strength, but considering he was in the top 10 of his class, it makes sense why he’d survive so long. He’s lost friends and family on the way, but he still seems ready for humanity’s final fight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jean Kirstein

Crunchyroll

Jean Kirstein also ranked in the top 10 of the 104th training corps, and despite him joining the military with the hopes of having a peaceful life with the Military Police Brigade, in a change of heart he agrees to join the Survey Corps.

Jean has definitely grown over the course of the series, going from Eren’s smarmy rival to a genuinely brave fellow fighter. He is able to act in a crisis and strategize, which has kept him alive thus far, even while facing off against more and more powerful Titans.

Reiner Braun

Crunchyroll

Reiner Braun is the Eldian Vice Chief of the Warriors and, according to the show’s wiki, the main protagonist of Attack on Titan from the Marleyan perspective. He also happens to be a Titan shifter, specifically the Armoured Titan.

Reiner Braun has gone back and forth in terms of what he’s fighting for, but nonetheless he has managed to survive throughout, likely due to his Titan powers. But this new of Titans vs Humanity could perhaps push those powers to the brink.

Annie Leonhart

Crunchyroll

Like Reiner, Annie is a Warrior and a Titan Shifter, known as the Female Titan. Because of this, she has intense abilities, including the ability to crystallise herself. Even in human form, she’s very strong, and was able to be in the top five of her training class.

It’s surprising that Annie has still managed to survive, given that she was the main antagonist of Season 1, and was captured as a result. However, by encasing herself in crystal, she was able to withstand her captivity, and has made it to the show’s final fight.

Historia Reiss

Crunchyroll

Historia Reiss is a former member of the Survey Corps, and the current Queen of the Walls. A large part of the show is dedicated to her reclaiming her true identity as a royal, and taking the throne away from a puppet monarch.

Due to her stepping away from Survey Corps duties, naturally Historia has had a much better chance of survival than other characters. But that doesn’t mean she’s out of the fight yet, as the battle between humans and Titans could result in her being a casualty.

Gabi Braun

Crunchyroll

Gabi Braun, cousin of Reiner, is an Eldian who was forced to live in the Liberio internment zone. As a Warrior candidate, she is expected to inherit the Armored Titan’s power, but she is certainly willing to fight in her human form too.

Gabi is a rather turbulent character, and it’s honestly surprising how she’s been able to stay alive for so long. But, nonetheless, she has persisted, and her determination has led her to stand alongside the show’s other survivors.

Falco Grice

Crunchyroll

Falco Grice is an Eldian associated with the Warriors, who, like Gabi, was a candidate for inheriting Reiner’s power of the Armored Titan. However, Flaco later possesses the Jaw Titan, which he inherits after being turned into a Pure Titan by Zeke Yaeger.

It is quite surprising that Falco has made it so far, as he is not someone who thrives in war. As a compassionate and merciful boy, he gets wounded during his time in combat. However, he is able to protect the people he cares about when they’re in danger, which is probably what’s pushed him to stay alive thus far.

Zeke Yeager

Crunchyroll

Zeke Yeager is the former War Chief of Marley’s Warriors, and the current holder of the Beast Titan. He is considered to be the Strongest Warrior, which contrasts Levi’s title of Strongest Soldier. Zeke has been a threatening force since Season 2, and has caused many of the deaths of other characters in the show.

Zeke is arguably the biggest antagonist in the series, hence why he hasn’t been killed off yet, though his whereabouts and well-being always remain ambiguous until he appears. He is incredibly calculating and physically strong, making him a fearsome opponent, with even Levi struggling to put him down.

Onyankopon

Crunchyroll

Onyankopon is one of the Anti-Marleyan Volunteers working under Zeke Jaeger, who also teams up with the members of the Survey Corps, forming a friendly rapport with Hange.

While he hasn’t been in the show for that long, he’s managed to hold his own in the carnage. This is due to his adaptable skills, specifically his pilot skills, and also his serious mindset, which has kept him aware of the great danger surrounding all of Attack on Titan’s characters.

This list of characters will be updated as Attack on Titan continues.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will drop on March 3, 2023. To find out more about the upcoming season, click here.