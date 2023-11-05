Is Attack on Titan anime finished?

Attack on Titan has arrived recently with the most anticipated episode of Season 4, and here, everyone wants to know if the anime is finished or if there is more content that will be adapted in the later seasons.

Attack on Titan’s story started several years ago when the founding Titan, Ymir, passed on her powers to the Nine Titans, which eventually became a threat to the society. Later, the series introduced us to Eren, the main protagonist of the series, who, with time, turns out to be the main villain.

The series started in 2009 as a manga and concluded in 2021, and the anime that came into existence in 2013 has arrived with a new 85-minute episode.

The movie-length episode has everything that everyone expected, but the thing that anime-only fans never wanted to see was Eren dying at the hands of the one he always loved.

Attack on Titan: Is the anime over?

Unfortunately, yes, the anime has met its ending on November 4, 2023, with the action-packed finale episode.

Isayama concluded the manga series back in 2021; however, not many fans were happy with the story’s ending. Fortunately, the mangaka used the anime to correct his mistakes. As confirmed before the episode’s official release, the author gave a new storyboard for the anime’s final episode. As a result, we saw some additional or anime-original dialogues between characters. In short, MAPPA and Isayama ensured that the anime’s ending didn’t feel rushed, and it gave a clear understanding of Eren’s ultimate motives.

The episode has just dropped, and several fans still haven’t watched the finale, but judging from the trends on social media, it’s safe to say that the fandom loved the anime’s ending. In fact, several fans still can’t believe that the anime has concluded and this is the end of the road for Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan started in 2013 and gave us several unforgettable moments, but no matter how hard it is for the fans to accept the truth, the series isn’t coming back.

You can check out our Attack on Titan coverage here, and other anime coverage here.