Aquaman 2 rumored to have brutal scene that’s caused walkouts

Aquaman 2’s arduous journey to the screen has reportedly seen viewers walk out of test screenings due to a rumored scene that’s “way too dark.”

While the DCEU has never really matched up to its Marvel counterpart commercially or critically, there have been unexpected bright spots; aka Aquaman, the unexpected billion-busting solo debut of Jason Momoa’s Atlantean king.

Inevitably, a sequel was greenlit. However, amid James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shakeup of DC, confusion over Batmen, and seemingly disastrous test screenings, it’s been anything but smooth sailing for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

With the movie due to wash up in cinemas this Christmas, a new rumor suggests it could be far darker than fans expected, with a “babality” set to cause controversy – if the reports are true.

Aquaman 2 walkouts rumored to be caused by shocking death

A number of different rumors from Grace Randolph, MyTimeToShineH, and Mr H Reviews have suggested that people walked out of free test screenings of Aquaman 2. While their exact reasons haven’t been confirmed, some have speculated that the rumored death of Arthur Curry and Mera’s baby is behind it.

The idea of a baby being killed in a holiday superhero blockbuster may seem crazy, but there’s precedence: in the comics, Black Manta murders the child by locking him in a sphere that slowly fills with air, effectively drowning him as he’s unable to breathe outside the water. Whether or not this will be specifically adapted in the movie remains to be seen, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s villain does say in the trailer: “I’m going to kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear. I’m going to murder his family and burn his kingdom to ash.”

The rumor (shared by Screen Geek) was posted to Reddit, where it got varying responses. “Nobody walks out of test screenings… killing a baby in a megabudget superhero movie would be metal,” one wrote, while another commented: “They are not killing the baby. While it would be a bold move, it would not be in keeping with what Wan has done with Aquaman. The baby will certainly be in danger and Manta will definitely try, but I think that’s as far as the reference goes.”

“This is all guessing, nobody actually says it was in any test screenings just that if people walked out they assume this could possibly maybe be why,” another wrote. “I think this is a false rumor from a while ago. But if it brings hype to the movie, f*ck it? I’m totally down for his son to die. It would follow the comics as we know them. But I am also totally okay with him not dying. If they do that I’m sure they’ll bring him close to death. Like super lack of oxy or laserbeaming sharks,” a fourth commented.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits cinemas on December 20, 2023. Find out more here.