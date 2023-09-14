Aquaman 2 trailer sees Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson unite to save Lost Kingdom

DC has officially released the full trailer for Aquaman 2, with the return of Jason Momoa as the King of Atlantis and a father in dire need of saving his kingdom – with the help of an old enemy and family member.

After the first Aquaman movie, Arthur Cury (Momoa) was still hesitant to take over the responsibility of being king of an underwater kingdom. After beating his brother Orm (Wilson), he got the keys to the kingdom. But after a few missions with the Justice League, he also came into his own as a hero.

Article continues after ad

Aquaman 2 trailer brings back familiar faces like Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), but this time he is stronger than ever and in possession of a formidable weapon. He vows to destroy everything Aquaman loves and with absolute bloodshed. The movie is directed by James Wan and keeps to the comical charm that only Momoa can bring on screen.

Article continues after ad

The official trailer has a lot of small tidbits to explore and explain, like Aquaman now a father to a cute baby. Fans will also see a new evolved brotherly relationship between Orm and Arthur.

Article continues after ad

Aquaman 2 gives Manta the powers of the Black Trident

Faced with the return of Manta, but as a mega-powerful supervillain, Arthur Cury has no choice but to seek out Orm and ask for help in saving their home and people in Aquaman 2.

The official Aquaman 2 trailer will stun fans as it opens with a monologue from Arthur about how much his life has changed since the first movie. To start, he now has a job as the King of Atlantis. Furthermore, he’s a father to an adorable baby boy. Fans can likely guess who the mother is.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Amid his reign over Atlantis, even Arthur knows he has enemies as Manta vows to destroy him at any cost. Aquaman 2 also sees the return of Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Arthur’s mother. But the first scenes of Manta show him geared up and taking to the seas in a heavily armored submarine. The real threat occurs when Manta becomes Black Manta.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It could very well be that he found something of use in Atlantis, the Black Trident. A scene shows him with blazing green eyes and holding a black glowing green trident that gives him access to an ancient evil. Aquaman now has a formidable enemy. As a response, he ventures to find his imprisoned brother Orm, who’s seen better days. Their brotherly bond will grow as they face the possible annihilation of their people as the evil of the Black Trident spreads further and further.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aquaman 2 will focus on Arthur and Orm’s brotherly bond

The first movie had Orm and Arthur as enemies with Orm wanting control over Atlantis, but inevitably lost to his older brother. Aquaman 2’s storyline was created to spotlight their newfound relationship.

The Aquaman 2 trailer only shows one snippet of Amber Heard’s return as Mera. However, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, James Wan knew Aquaman 2 would focus on the brothers. “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans will also see the immense growth of Arthur as a leader. “He starts off as this kind of wanderer, and in the second one he finally has more of a direction of what he wants to do with his life,” said Wan.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20, 2023. You can find out more here, read more DCEU news in our hub here, and Aquaman news here.