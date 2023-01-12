Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have the same impact as Civil War

Ant-Man’s newest instalment will reportedly have as big consequences as the 2016 Captain America film, Civil War.

Ant-Man 3, AKA Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is set to be the next film from the MCU, and will begin Phase 5 in the franchise.

Many consider the Ant-Man films to be a more light-hearted affair – there wasn’t a dark use of his powers when it came to defeating Thanos, that’s for sure – but this new instalment is set to be different.

In fact, this upcoming film in the trilogy is expected to be as impactful on the MCU’s overall plot as one of the most turbulent films in the entire franchise, that being 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

“The future of the MCU” will be determined by Ant-Man 3

According to the heads of Marvel, and the trailer of Ant-Man 3 itself, this film is set to take a darker turn, leaving a sense of catastrophe in its wake not seen since Civil War, which will lead into the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Stephen Broussard, VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, recently revealed in a press release to The Direct that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be “as important and integral to the MCU going forward” as the Captain America sequels were in making a darker superhero world.

He explained that “We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that.

“Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn – it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward.”

Captain America: Civil War has definitely been one of the most impactful films of the MCU, as it saw a number of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes dramatically go head to head, leading to the team splitting apart for some time.

From the teaser material, Ant-Man 3 is set to be just as serious, if not more so, as the introduction of Kang the Conqueror to the big screen will no doubt have a massive impact on Phase 5.

Not only that, but it even seems like Ant-Man is going to die in the film, though the nature of said death will likely be played with.

It should also be said that Ant-Man 3 won’t be devoid of a more personal plot, as the film will focus on hero Scott Lang’s relationship with his daughter, Cassie, while the pair are stuck in the Quantum Realm together. Broussard added that “One of our philosophies that we’ve always applied at the studio is to just go back to character, and to root it in character, and the science-fiction and the world-building is fun but ultimately it’s window dressing to the characters who are on this journey.

“I think as long as we never forget that this is a story about a father and his daughter reconnecting, which essentially is what this film is, then the headiness of the multiverse, the headiness of the Quantum Realm sorts itself out because you only need to understand that it’s a father-and-daughter story.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in cinemas on February 17. You can find out more about the film here.