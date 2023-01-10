Ant-Man 3 trailer teases Kang killing Scott Lang in brutal death

The new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania pits Scott Lang against Kang in a brutal face-off – and fans aren’t confident the hero will make it out of Ant-Man 3 alive.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, capping off a messy, multiversal introduction to the next era of the franchise.

The problems are understandable: in the space of two years, seven movies, eight TV shows, and two specials, the MCU has tried to unlock and explore whole new worlds, and the hangover from all this madness has left us in need of a destination. We’re crying out for another Thanos-level big bad, basically.

Well, here he comes: Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors – and it looks like he’s going to do some serious damage to Ant-Man.

Will Kang kill Scott Lang in Ant-Man 3?

Ant-Man movies are known for being lighter in tone, almost like “palette-cleansers” (by the director’s own admission), but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has timeline-shattering stakes – and it’s all because of Kang.

“Let me make this easy for you: you will bring me what I need, or everything you call life will end,” Kang warns.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Kang giving Paul Rudd’s hero a mighty beatdown. “You thought you could win,” Kang tells him, laughing. “I don’t have to win… we both just have to lose,” Scott replies.

Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote: “Oh Kang is f*cking Scott up, that man is not making it outta his trilogy alive.”

“No because Kang is not showing any mercy to Scott, like none whatsoever,” another wrote. “It was always funny to me that Scott was supposed to square up with Kang… and live,” a third tweeted.

“I might as well say my farewell to Scott and the avengers Kang isn’t messing around at all bro,” a fourth wrote. “Scott Lang may have the most epic hero death in all the MCU which is pretty perfect when you think about it,” a fifth tweeted.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits cinemas on February 17, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.