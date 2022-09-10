Andor Season 2 confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy at D23

Star Wars spin-off TV show Andor is confirmed to receive a second season, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, as the Diego Luna-starring show prepares to arrive on Disney+.

Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in the Rogue One spin-off TV show, Andor. Releasing exclusively on Disney+ on September 21, 2022 – the planet hopping adventure joins the likes of The Mandalorian and the Obi-Wan show from earlier this year.

While the show has yet to debut for audiences around the world, Andor is confirmed to begin production on Season 2.

Kathleen Kennedy says Andor is a “spy thriller” TV show

While plans for Season 2 of Andor were hinted at by Lucasfilm back in May, Kathleen Kennedy has assured fans that production is set to begin soon on the highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off.

Starring Diego Luna as the titular character, the show will follow key events during his formative years as a Rebel before meeting his demise in Rogue One.

According to Kathleen Kennedy, via Discussing Film, the show be akin to a “spy thriller” with 24 episodes in total. Diego Luna added to Kennedy’s too, clarifying that Andor feels like a “giant 12 episode film.”

Alongside the confirmation of Season 2, fans at Disney’s D23 expo were also treated to the final trailer. The show will release not one, but three episodes when it initially debuts on the popular streaming service.

Andor will begin streaming on September 21, 2022 on Disney+.